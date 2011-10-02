PARIS The 20-1 German outsider Danedream, supplemented by his trainer Peter Schiergen at the last moment, strode to a shock victory in the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday in record time.

In a finish of fillies, the fast-improving Danedream swept to victory ahead of the 66-1 shot Shareta with Frankie Dettori's Snow Fairy, at 16-1, in third place at a sun-baked Longchamp.

Germany's last triumph in European racing's showcase was with Star Appeal in 1975 at the mouth-watering odds of 119-1. Both results left the Paris racing crowd in a state of shock.

The race had been billed as a chance for the Aga Khan's Sarafina to gain revenge for her defeat in last year's race by the 2010 Epsom Derby winner Workforce.

Japan had also been hoping, with a dual challenge from Hiruno d'Amour and Nakayam Festa, to land the race that has so long eluded them. Australia was eager to be cheering home champion globetrotter So You Think.

It was not to be. The moment Andrasch Starke unleashed Danedream at the start of the home straight, the game was over for some of the finest thoroughbreds in the world.

Amid emotional scenes in the unsaddling enclosure, Schiergen felt fully justified at paying 100,000 euros to supplement three-year-old Danedream for the great race.

"Everything went well for us," he told Reuters. "Around the last corner, I thought at least we get some money. But when she went away, it was incredible."

"It is hard times in Germany but I hope that this helps the sport and everything becomes better for it," he said.

Starke said of Danedream, who won the Italian Oaks and also been successful in Group One races in Berlin and Baden Baden: "She gave me a great feeling."

PASSPORTS CONFISCATED

Trainer John Gosden and jockey William Buick had a dramatic time before being able to celebrate Elusive Kate's victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac. They flew to France by private plane and Gosden explained: "Apparently we flew (inadvertently) over a nuclear power plant and our passports were confiscated on arrival."

All ended amicably enough despite Elusive Kate drifting alarmingly wide across the course.

Buick then spoilt the party for thousands of French racing fans hoping to bid a fond farewell to the champion mare Goldikova.

He rode Dream Ahead to victory in the Prix de La Foret, just edging out Goldikova as she bid for her 15th Group One victory on her last appearance in France.

At the ripe old age of nine, Kasbah Bliss finally landed his first Group One when running home an easy winner of the Prix du Cadran. "That is as special as The Fellow winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup for me," said debonair trainer Francois Doumen.

Britain once more dominated the Prix de L'Abbaye with the hardy six-year-old Tangerine Trees giving jockey Tom Eaves his first Group One winner.

British sprinters have now won nine of the last 10 runnings of France's premier sprint.

"It still hasn't sunk in," said an overjoyed Eaves.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)