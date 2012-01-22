Ascot racecourse offered a full refund to its premier enclosure customers and also apologised for its "lack of judgment" after sticking orange labels on visitors who had not adhered to a strict new dress code.

Organisers, fighting back at criticism that dress standards had slipped, had issued guidelines defining what attire was acceptable at the home of Royal Ascot, one of Britain's premier social occasions in June.

Visitors wearing clothing that did not make the grade, such as men without a jacket and tie, were not denied entry to the premier enclosure for Saturday's meeting but were given a small sticker highlighting their misdemeanour.

"It is clear that we let down many of our premier enclosure customers yesterday with a well intentioned but misguided policy," Ascot chief executive Charles Barnett said in a statement.

"No customer should be expected to pay for such an experience and we have taken the view that all premier enclosure visitors yesterday will receive a full refund.

"We have worked very hard for many years to establish ourselves as a benchmark for customer service and are making this statement today to reinforce that we will not allow our reputation as a welcoming sports venue to be tarnished by an isolated lack of judgment on our part."

