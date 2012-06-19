Tom Queally on Frankel (L) wins The Queen Anne Stakes during the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Trainer Henry Cecil poses for a photograph with the winning horse Frankel after the Queen Anne Stakes during the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Champion colt Frankel opened the Royal Ascot meeting in England in emphatic style on Tuesday, the 2011 Horse of the Year powering to an 11-length victory in the Queen Anne Stakes.

The opposition were no match for the unbeaten four-year-old, dubbed the Usain Bolt of horse racing, as he pulled away from the pack to stroll to his 11th win in 11 races.

Frankel, a 1-10 favourite ridden by Tom Queally, finished ahead of Excelebration (5-1). Side Glance (33-1) was third.

"I'm not surprised Frankel won but I am relieved as no horse is a certainty," trainer Henry Cecil told the BBC.

"He's a great, great horse. He did exactly what I thought but he is still improving.

"We will leave our options open now. He will tell me what to do, I don't tell him. Will he go abroad? It's very unlikely," added Cecil.

(Writing by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)