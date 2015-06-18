Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse - 18/6/15Trip to Paris ridden by Graham Lee wins the 16.20 Gold CupAction Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

Graham Lee smiles after he won the Gold Cup on Trip to Paris on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Trip to Paris, ridden by Graham Lee races to win the Gold Cup on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Trip To Paris, trained by Ed Dunlop and ridden by Graham Lee, produced a dynamic late burst of pace to win the Gold Cup on the third day of the Royal Ascot meeting on Thursday.

The 12-1 shot charged through on the inside rail in the last furlong of the two and a half mile (4,023 metres) Group One race to edge out Kingfisher (5-1) and 5-2 favourite Forgotten Rules.

Frankie Dettori's mount Forever Now (25-1) made most of the running until he was overhauled by the previously unbeaten Forgotten Rules with two furlongs to go.

"He gave me a great ride. I got on him in the parade ring and he was so switched off and relaxed and he raced that way," Lee told Channel 4 television after a victory that was worth 229,853 pounds ($365,374) to four-year-old Trip To Paris' connections.

"He was just conserving his energy and ... then there was a gap down the rails. I've had a good day in the office so I'll enjoy it."

Dunlop emulated the feat achieved by his father John who trained 1974 Gold Cup winner Ragstone.

"It's amazing," he said. "My parents have the Gold Cup in the dining room at home and it's been there since 1974.

"He's a very good horse now. He's won a Chester Cup and a Gold Cup which is a pretty big deal."

