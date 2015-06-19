LONDON English jockey Ryan Moore broke a post-war record when he claimed his ninth victory of this week's Royal Ascot flat meeting on Friday.

The 31-year-old surpassed the total of eight winners registered twice by Lester Piggott in 1965 and 1975 and by Pat Eddery in 1989 when he won the Queen's Vase race on 5-2 favourite Aloft.

"I'm very lucky. I get to ride the best horses and that makes a big difference," triple champion jockey Moore told reporters.

"It (the record) is not something you think about. We'll think about rides tomorrow and then worry about this."

Moore has six races on the festival's fifth and final day on Saturday to break the all-time record of 12 winners set by Fred Archer in 1878.

