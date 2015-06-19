Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
LONDON English jockey Ryan Moore broke a post-war record when he claimed his ninth victory of this week's Royal Ascot flat meeting on Friday.
The 31-year-old surpassed the total of eight winners registered twice by Lester Piggott in 1965 and 1975 and by Pat Eddery in 1989 when he won the Queen's Vase race on 5-2 favourite Aloft.
"I'm very lucky. I get to ride the best horses and that makes a big difference," triple champion jockey Moore told reporters.
"It (the record) is not something you think about. We'll think about rides tomorrow and then worry about this."
Moore has six races on the festival's fifth and final day on Saturday to break the all-time record of 12 winners set by Fred Archer in 1878.
PALERMO, Italy Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.