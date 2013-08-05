Australian jockey Simone Montgomerie died after a fall at the Darwin Cup on Monday, prompting organisers to cancel the event.

The 26-year-old jockey tumbled from her mount Riahgrand in the sixth race at the Darwin Racecourse and was trampled by other horses.

"Simone was a champion jockey at the top of her game and a pioneer of women in racing who will be sorely missed," Northern Territory chief minister Adam Giles said in a statement.

"As far as the Darwin Turf Club is concerned, she was our family and we're all devastated by this accident," club chairman Brett Dixon told reporters.

Montgomerie, who had two children, was treated by doctors on the spot and died soon after being taken to hospital.

"There will be a full investigation which has already been initiated by the stewards," the club said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Clare Fallon)