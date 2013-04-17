Jockey Luke Nolen (R) embraces Black Caviar trainer Peter Moody after winning the TJ Smith Stakes at Royal Randwick racecourse in Sydney April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australian champion sprinter Black Caviar has been retired after an unbeaten career of 25 victories, trainer Peter Moody told reporters on Wednesday.

The six-year-old mare won her final race in front of a sell-out crowd last Saturday when she claimed the TJ Smith Stakes at Royal Randwick in Sydney.

"We thought 25 was a great number... it's the right time to call it a day on what's been a wonderful career of one of the finest horses we have ever seen," Moody told reporters at Caulfield race course in Melbourne.

"We thought long and hard about racing on for another season. We thought about Royal Ascot, we thought about Brisbane and we thought about Adelaide but we believe she has done everything we've asked her to do.

"She couldn't have possibly done any more."

Widely regarded as the best sprinter in the world, Black Caviar retires with 15 Group One wins to her name.

Last Saturday's triumph eclipsed Kingston Town's Australian record of Group One victories and it placed her in the pantheon of great Australasian racehorses alongside 1930 Melbourne Cup winner Phar Lap and triple Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva.

She won just under A$8 million (5.4 million pounds) in career earnings.

Black Caviar will now embark on a breeding career with retired unbeaten British Thoroughbred Frankel being feted as one of her future stallions.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)