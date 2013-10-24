Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
SYDNEY Australian champion sprinter Black Caviar, who went 25 races unbeaten before retiring in April, is in foal to sire Exceed And Excel, Racing Victoria reported on Thursday.
Black Caviar ranks among Australia's greatest horses alongside 1930 Melbourne Cup winner Phar Lap and triple Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva.
Her final victory in the TJ Smith Stakes at Royal Randwick racecourse just before her retirement gave her an Australian record 15 Group One triumphs and confirmed her reputation as the world's top female sprinter.
Racing Victoria tweeted the news, saying the thoroughbred's breeder Rick Jamieson had disclosed it during the unveiling of a statue of Black Caviar in her birthplace Nagambie.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.