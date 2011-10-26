MELBOURNE The Melbourne Cup has proved an unconquerable fortress for all but a handful of foreign raiders in its long history but the paucity of home-bred entrants for next Tuesday's running has seen local administrators come in for a whipping.

Final acceptances on Saturday for the A$6.2 million ($6.5 million) race might see only two Australian-bred horses make the field of 24, prompting industry figures to blame greed and the emphasis on big-money sprints in the domestic racing calendar for the local crop's lack of staying power.

In the past two decades, overseas trainers have spent a fortune flying horses south in the hope of winning the gruelling 3,200-metre handicap but only four from outside Australia or New Zealand have succeeded.

That three of them have won in the last decade, including France-trained Americain last year, has set alarm bells ringing among local commentators not comfortable with Australia's racing riches being ridden off on foreign horses.

"There are no staying races (here)," celebrated local trainer Gai Waterhouse told local media this week.

"All they do is keep pulling (the races) back in distance," she added, referring to the decline in high-profile two-mile races on local tracks.

"They must be mad, the clubs and the authorities. People love staying races."

Waterhouse, who fell just short of triumph in the Melbourne Cup when three-year-old Nothin Leica Dane was runner-up in 1995, may have the only Australian-bred and trained runner in the Cup, five-year-old mare Older Than Time.

A number of Australian race tracks have downgraded their traditional two-mile races to 2,400m, including the Perth and Brisbane Cups in recent years.

Meanwhile, the proliferation of rich sprints meant few potential owners had the patience to invest for the long haul, according to Mark Kavanaugh, the 2009 Melbourne Cup-winning trainer of Shocking.

"You can buy a staying horse and you can't find owners... Pay $200,000 for a Zabeel and you end up racing it yourself," he said, referring to the Australian sire of multiple Melbourne Cup winners.

"Get some broken-down stayer from Europe and they are all over you."

Critics have urged the race's governing body provide more incentives for owners to enter locally-bred and trained horses, including giving domestic race results more weight in qualifying and even suggesting a cap on foreign entrants.

The Victoria Racing Club, who have overseen the Cup's transition from a largely provincial meeting into the world's richest handicap over the last two decades, are having none of it.

"We will closely monitor the race and nothing is ruled out, but at this stage we don't see any reason to change," VRC chairman Michael Burn said.

Odds are for parochial punters to be disappointed again this year, with Americain rated a 4-1 favourite among local bookmakers to go back-to-back in the 151st running of the race, despite only five horses winning it more than once.

The Alain de Royer-Dupre-trained stayer cruised to victory in the warmup Drake International Cup at Moonee Valley on Saturday but will have to carry a top-weight 58kg for Tuesday's race.

Only triple winner Makybe Diva (2005) and Think Big (1975) have won the Cup carrying 58kg or higher.

"He didn't have a hard run on Saturday and mentally he has recovered better (than last year)," said assistant trainer Stephanie Nigge of Americain, who will again be ridden by last year's winning jockey Gerald Mosse.

"He is ready now and we don't need to do anything different before the Cup, just keep him happy."

(Editing by John O'Brien)