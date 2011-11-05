LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Drosselmeyer scored a spectacular upset by winning the $5 million (£3.12 million) Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday while delivering a much-needed dose of redemption for jockey Mike Smith.

Smith, who suffered a gut-wrenching defeat at the wire in last year's Classic aboard Zenyatta, piloted Drosselmeyer past the celebrated field in a dramatic stretch run to win America's richest race.

Drosselmeyer, the 2010 Belmont Stakes champion who had fallen off form this year, finished one and one-half lengths ahead of the Bob Baffert-trained gelding Game on Dude, ridden by Smith's ex-girlfriend Chantal Sutherland.

Ruler on Ice finished third at the 28th edition of the Breeders' Cup, held on a beautiful day at historic Churchill downs.

Drosselmeyer paid $31.60 for a $2 win ticket.