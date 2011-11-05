Jockey Rajiv Maragh aboard Caleb's Posse races to win first place in the Dirt Mile during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky November 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Caleb's Posse came from off the pace and blew past Preakness winner Shackleford in the stretch to win the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile on a sun-splashed Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Galloping comfortably at the top of the stretch, Caleb's Posse, ridden by Rajiv Maragh, strolled by his eight rivals to win the $1 million race by four lengths.

The victory was the fifth in 10 starts this year for Caleb's Posse, who returned $15.60 for a $2 win ticket. Shackleford finished second and Tres Borrachos third.

Other winners earlier on the Breeders' Cup card were Afleet Again, a 41-1 longshot, in the Marathon, Irish raider Wrote in the Juvenile Turf, Amazombie in the Sprint and Regally Ready in the Turf Sprint,

Kentucky-bred Caleb's Posse now has eight wins in 15 career starts.

"You could see coming down the stretch that he had dead aim on the leader," said trainer Donnie Von Hemel. "The last sixteenth of a mile, we just got to celebrate.

"We got enough pace in the race, and he was just rolling down the lane... It's the biggest (victory of my career), no doubt. A million dollar race on Breeders' Cup day."

Europe got on the board for the first time in the 28th Breeders' Cup with Wrote's triumph in the $1 million Juvenile Turf. With Ryan Moore in the silks, the Aidan O'Brien-trained son of High Chaparral returned $25.20.

O'Brien, who trained High Chaparral to Breeders' Cup Turf victories in 2002 and 2003, said: "Ryan gave him a super ride and it was brilliant."

The victory was the third in five career starts for Wrote, who had not run since September at Newmarket because of a temperature.

Mike Smith won his 14th career Breeders' Cup race when he piloted Amazombie to a neck victory over Force Freeze in the $1.5 million Sprint.

"I was really sitting loaded," said Smith, whose five-year-old gelding paid $17.80. "I had a lot of horse."

Afleet Again came from off the pace to win for just the fourth time in 24 career starts, wearing down his 10 rivals in the stretch.

The four-year-old grey son of Preakness and Belmont Stakes winner Afleet Alex finished just over two lengths ahead of Birdrun and returned $85.20 in the $500,000 race.

"I stayed behind the speed and at the quarter-pole, put him in the clear," jockey Cornelio Velasquez said after his fifth career Breeders' Cup win. "And I had a lot of horse. At the three-eighths pole I pulled the trigger."