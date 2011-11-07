Jockey Mike Smith aboard Drosselmeyer celebrates his first place finish in the Breeders' Cup Classic during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky In the wake of Bill Mott's improbable pair of big-money victories at the Breeders' Cup, the Hall of Famer trainer was subdued on Sunday at the Churchill Downs stables.

"Well, a lot of the energy has been drained out," he said with a laugh.

Mott can be excused for being emotionally wiped out after leading Royal Delta to the winner's circle in the $2 million (£1.25 million) Ladies' Classic on Friday, before his Drosselmeyer stunned the racing world the following day in the $5 million Classic.

Drosselmeyer captured the Belmont Stakes in 2010 but then went into hibernation, the only victory in six starts this year prior to the Classic being a $60,000 race in New York.

Mott praised the four-year-old son of Distorted Humor for running his best when it matters the most.

"Drosselmeyer showed up again on a big day," the 58-year-old trainer said. "He's given us a Belmont Stakes and a Breeders' Cup Classic."

Drosselmeyer returned $31.60 for a $2 win ticket.

Mike Smith, who had not ridden Drosselmeyer since the Belmont Stakes triumph, got the return mount Saturday and used a stirring stretch run to blow past Game On Dude and win America's richest race by a length and a half.

Mott said with Drosselmeyer's regular rider, Jose Lezcano, already having a ride in the Classic, it was an easy decision to go with Smith.

"Lezcano was riding him, and he had To Honour and Serve (in the Classic), so it was a no-brainer to go to Mike," said Mott. "He was open in the race, so he was more than willing to ride him. Obviously, the chemistry is good."

Mott's barn could lose Royal Delta, who won the Ladies' Classic as the favourite in the field of nine.

The three-year-old daughter of Empire Maker is going through the sales ring Tuesday at Keeneland. Mott said he would like to remain with the filly, saying, "There's no reason why she wouldn't get better (as a four-year-old)."

"I guess it depends on who buys her," he said. "If somebody that needs a trainer, or someone I've trained for buys her, I'd love to keep her. I hope that happens.

"She's the kind you look forward to. She's the kind that's hard to replace."

