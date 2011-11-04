LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Thoroughbred trainers are just one misstep away from tragedy and no one knows that better than Larry Jones.

The 55-year-old trainer guided Eight Belles into the 2008 Kentucky Derby and the hard-charging grey filly collapsed on the track shortly after finishing second to Big Brown.

Eight Belles was euthanised on the track after taking a bad step at the finish line and shattering both front ankles as Big Brown's victory was celebrated on international television.

Jones was immediately blasted by animal rights groups for starting a filly against the boys.

"It's like if a parent had a child who gets run over in the street chasing a ball and they get criticised for not keeping an eye on the kid," Jones told Reuters on Friday in the stable area at Churchill Downs. "It doesn't make them a bad parent."

"That's the way we slam blasted. We knew in our hearts we did nothing wrong."

With a clear conscience, Jones will send the filly Havre de Grace into the $5 million (3 million pounds) Breeders' Cup Classic, battling an all-male field on the same track that Eight Belles met her demise.

Havre de Grace, the morning line 3-1 second choice in the field of 12, has won five of six starts in 2011 and will likely earn the U.S. Horse of the Year title with a victory Saturday.

Jones, wearing his trademark cowboy hat, said he has been sleeping well with his decision while casting a glance over at the bay daughter of 2005 Classic winner Saint Liam in Barn 43.

"I'm not any more afraid of something happening to Havre de Grace than when I was in a car wreck afraid to get back into another car," he said. "You just do it. It's part of life."

Eight Belles was one of only 39 fillies ever to run in the Derby's 137-year existence. A little memorial to the filly with eight bells hangs on the Churchill Downs barn.

"We carry it with us everywhere we go," the Kentucky-born Jones said in his Southern drawl. "We have two of them. We have one hung in my office and this one travels with us everywhere we go.

"She'll always be part of our minds, our hearts, our family. She's always there. It's just good thoughts. The bad thoughts are over."

The Eight Belles catastrophe triggered changes in the sport, from the creation of a safety council to revisions in regulations regarding medication, whips and shoes.

"She put the changes fast-forward. She got more accomplished that afternoon and the months to come than would have been done in years," said Jones.

"It wasn't because Eight Belles did it wrong and she got caught. It's because she showed she could compete at the very top level doing things the right way."

"When they accused her of being on steroids, I said 'Test her.' She wasn't. She passed every test on the new measures we have right now. Not the measures back then. Now.

"We knew in our hearts we did it right."

