- By Steve Ginsburg

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Hansen fought off Union Rags to win the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Saturday and enter the conversation as one of the early favourites for next year's Kentucky Derby.

With Ramon Dominguez in the silks, Hansen led gate-to-wire but was locked in a head-to-head stretch duel with Union Rags, the Michael Matz-trained colt who entered the race flawless in three lifetime starts.

Hansen, trained by Michael Maker, reached the wire a head in front of Union Rags to keep his 100 percent record after three races. The grey son of Tapit paid $16.20 for a $2 win ticket.

Creative Cause finished third in the field of 13.

Union Rags, ridden by Javier Castellano, was forced wide in the first turn, along the backstretch and into the far turn.