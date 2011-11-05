LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Hansen fought off a spirited challenge by Union Rags to win the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Saturday and enter the conversation as one of the early favourites for next year's Kentucky Derby.

With Ramon Dominguez in the silks, Hansen led gate-to-wire but was locked in a head-to-head stretch duel with Union Rags, the Michael Matz-trained colt who entered the race as the heavy favourite, flawless in three lifetime starts.

"I got pressed pretty early, around the three-eighths pole, but he continued coming for me," said Hansen jockey Ramon Dominguez. "I'm very pleased. He's special."

"You dream about it your whole life, and when it happens, it's hard to take in all at once," said Hansen trainer Michael Maker. "It's a great feeling, as you can imagine."

Hansen reached the wire a head in front of Union Rags to remain unbeaten after three races. The grey son of Tapit paid $16.20 for a $2 win ticket.

Creative Cause finished third in the field of 13.

Union Rags, ridden by Javier Castellano, was forced wide in the first turn, along the backstretch and into the far turn.

"They were wide on the first turn. They were wide on the second turn," said Matz. "It's one of those things. I wish I had an answer for you.

"It's disappointing, that's for sure, but I guess that's horse racing."

Castellano tipped his hat to the winner.

"I'm disappointed in the result, but I'm not disappointed in my horse," he said. "He ran a wonderful race, tried hard all the way.

"I give the winner a lot of credit. He ran fast early, and he held on."