Jockey Ryan Moore aboard Wrote rides to win the Juvenile Turf during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky November 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Europe achieved its first triumph of the 28th Breeders' Cup when Irish raider Wrote won the $1 million Juvenile Turf at Churchill Downs Saturday.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained son of High Chaparral seized the lead from Excaper in the stretch and won easily by two and one-quarter lengths on a sunny, cloudless day at the historic track.

Wrote, ridden by leading English jockey Ryan Moore, returned $25.20 for a $2 win ticket.

O'Brien, who trained High Chaparral to Breeders' Turf victories in 2002 and 2003, said: "Ryan gave him a super ride and it was brilliant."

The victory was the third in five career starts for Wrote, who had not run since September at Newmarket because of a temperature.

"It was a very easy run round," said Moore. "It went smoothly. The ground felt good. He moved well and the horse quickened up very well."

O'Brien now has five career Breeders' Cup victories.