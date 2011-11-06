Jockey Olivier Peslier aboard Goldikova waits for the Breeders' Cup Mile race to start during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Longshot Court Vision captured the Breeders' Cup Mile on Saturday as Goldikova failed in her quest for racing immortality by finishing third in the $2 million (£1.25 million) race over the turf at Churchill Downs.

In a wild stretch run, Court Vision, a 64-1 choice with Robby Albarado in the saddle, edged Turallure at the wire by a nose. Court Vision finished out of the money in all four 2011 starts.

Goldikova, a six-year-old French mare seeking an unprecedented fourth straight Breeders' Cup Mile before retiring, finished a length behind Turallure.

Despite the loss, Goldikova trainer Freddy Head said the mare's legacy is secure.

"Well, winning 14 Grade 1 races and competing against the best every generation for four years and winning in England and America ... is something exceptional," he said.

"Winning three Breeders' Cups. They will say in history she has a place like one of the great horses of this past century."

The payoff of $131.60 was the second-biggest for a $2 win ticket in the 28-year existence of the Breeders' Cup.

Court Vision was 12th in the backstretch and fourth as the field circled for home.

"When I saw how easy he was running down the backside, I thought if they just back up a little we've got a hell of a shot," said Court Vision trainer Dale Romans.

As the field entered the stretch, Goldikova was boxed along the rail. Jockey Olivier Peslier worked the mare to the centre of the track but she just did not have enough.

"She ran well," said Peslier. "She always runs well. I'm fine with her race. No regrets. When we came on the turn (for home) there was no place to go."

Goldikova retires with 17 wins in 27 career races.

"The mileage and the years have taken their toll," said Head.