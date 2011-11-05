Jockey Joseph O'Brien aboard St. Nicholas Abbey races to win first place in the Turf race during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Eighteen-year-old Joseph O'Brien became the youngest jockey to win a Breeders' Cup race when he piloted Irish raider St Nicholas Abbey to an easy victory in the $3 million Turf Saturday.

O'Brien is the son of St Nicholas Abbey trainer Aidan O'Brien, who claimed his second Breeders' Cup race of the day after winning the Juvenile Turf earlier with Wrote.

St Nicholas Abbey took the lead in the stretch and hit the wire two and one-quarter lengths ahead of English raider Sea Moon. Brilliant Speed finished third in the field of nine.

"It's a dream come true," the younger O'Brien said after the mile and one-half race.

He added: "I've been coming to the Breeders' Cup since I was very small, but to ride here and ride a winner - it's out of this world."

St Nicholas Abbey paid $15.60 for a $2 win ticket.