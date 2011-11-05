Cook 'drained' by England captain job, says Strauss
LONDON Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Eighteen-year-old Joseph O'Brien became the youngest jockey to win a Breeders' Cup race when he piloted Irish raider St Nicholas Abbey to an easy victory in the $3 million Turf Saturday.
O'Brien is the son of St Nicholas Abbey trainer Aidan O'Brien, who claimed his second Breeders' Cup race of the day after winning the Juvenile Turf earlier with Wrote.
St Nicholas Abbey took the lead in the stretch and hit the wire two and one-quarter lengths ahead of English raider Sea Moon. Brilliant Speed finished third in the field of nine.
"It's a dream come true," the younger O'Brien said after the mile and one-half race.
He added: "I've been coming to the Breeders' Cup since I was very small, but to ride here and ride a winner - it's out of this world."
St Nicholas Abbey paid $15.60 for a $2 win ticket.
LONDON Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
MONACO The governing body of world athletics (IAAF) has put an immediate stop to changes of nationality by athletes, saying the system has become open to abuse and rules are being manipulated.