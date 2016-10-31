FILE PHOTO - Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse - 17/6/15. Dutch Connection ridden by Jim Crowley wins the 14.30 Jersey Stakes. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

LONDON Champion jockey Jim Crowley and Freddy Tylicki were taken to hospital after four horses were involved in an accident during a flat race at Kempton Park on Monday.

The meeting was abandoned after Crowley was taken away by ambulance and Tylicki air-lifted by helicopter to a south London hospital suffering from suspected spinal injuries.

A statement on Kempton's Twitter feed read: "The Injured Jockeys Fund will provide further updates on the conditions of the jockeys. Our thoughts are with Jim, Freddie and their families".

The pile-up occurred in the third race of the day when Tylicki, riding Nellie Dean, fell heavily and brought down Crowley's mount Electrify.

Two other riders also fell but walked away seemingly unscathed.

Earlier this month Crowley, 38, became champion jockey for the first time.

