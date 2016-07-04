Six-time British flat racing champion jockey Kieren Fallon has announced his retirement at the age of 51 as a result of his battle against depression.

Among the most colourful and controversial figures in British racing, the Irishman enjoyed a roller-coaster career that included 16 classic wins over 24 years until he decided to retire on Monday.

The Jockey, who recently made a comeback with Irish trainer Michael O'Callaghan, has spoken about his mental health issues to Irish Turf Club chief medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick and Fallon asked him to make the news public.

"Kieren is suffering from severe depression," McGoldrick said in a statement. "When he came to me before getting his licence to ride this year, it was clear he was suffering from depression and I treated him with anti-depressants.

"He told me that he hadn't intended to make a comeback but decided to do so having been encouraged by Michael (O'Callaghan) but he rang me last week and said his situation had got worse.

"I met him and on Sunday, he told me he didn't feel strong enough to speak to anyone in the media about his situation and asked me to speak on his behalf.

"He told me that he has lost the motivation to continue his riding career and wanted people to know about his decision to retire. He said it was time to move on once his depression has been managed."

O'Callaghan said he believed Fallon's decision could be related to a mishap he suffered last week.

"He had a fall on the gallops... and he just said he's 51 now and doesn't bounce like he used to," the trainer said.

Over his career, Fallon's stellar success on the track was tempered by continued controversy off it, with two bans for drug use and a third suspension while he faced charges of race-fixing, of which he was subsequently cleared.

There were also problems with alcohol, for which Fallon sought treatment, and a party lifestyle that seldom kept him out of the headlines.

Fallon, who began his career in 1982 and claimed a first win two years later, went on to ride 2,253 winners.

(Editing by John O'Brien)