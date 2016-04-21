LONDON Britain's Jockey Club on Thursday posted record annual figures for a seventh consecutive year.

Announcing turnover of 183.3 million pounds, up 7.1 percent on the previous year, the historic racing body made an operating profit of 21.9 million pounds.

The Jockey Club, which owns the Grand National and the Cheltenham Festival as well as a number of courses, made a record 19.9 million pound contribution to prize money, and said it would be increasing that figure by another million in 2016.

"Every penny we make at The Jockey Club we reinvest into British Racing, in line with our Royal Charter commitments to support the sport's long-term health," CEO Simon Bazalgette said.

"In 2015, more people than ever came racing with us and more horses than ever used our training facilities at Newmarket and Lambourn," he added.

"The National Stud went from strength-to-strength and we were able to commit record sums to prize money, enhance facilities... and support initiatives to ensure our sport remains part of the fabric of British national life."

Almost two million people attended the Jockey Club's 15 racecourses nationwide.

Formerly the regulator for the sport, the Jockey Club has been at the heart of British racing for more than 260 years. No longer responsible for the governance and regulation of horse racing, today it owns some of the country's most famous courses.

It also manages a property and land management company, and operates as one of Britain's largest live music promoters, hosting open-air concerts at its courses.

It released its figures to coincide with the 90th birthday of its patron, Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

