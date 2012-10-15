Richard Hughes on Canford Cliffs celebrates after winning The Queen Anne Stakes on the first day of the Royal Ascot race meeting in southern England June 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Jockey Richard Hughes rode a remarkable seven winners from eight races at "lucky track" Windsor racecourse on Monday.

Irishman Hughes, 39, won the first five races on Pivotal Movement (13-8), East Texas Red (5-2), Embankment (7-1), Magic Secret (4-1) and Links Drive Lady (5-2).

His winning run at the course, situated by the banks of the River Thames, was halted when he finished third on Ever Fortune (2-1) in the sixth race, but he took victory in the last two on Duke of Clarence (7-4) and Mama Quilla (15-8).

Hughes punched the air as he passed the winning post on Mama Quilla, before making a flying dismount on his return to the paddock.

"I feel over the moon," Hughes told the Racing Post (www.racingpost.com). "I always said I might do it one day at Windsor - my lucky track. Without Richard Hannon I wouldn't be doing any of it."

Three of Hughes's seven winners were for trainer and father-in-law Hannon.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori memorably won all seven races at Ascot in 1996, costing bookmakers millions of pounds in payouts to gamblers.

