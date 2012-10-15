Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
LONDON Jockey Richard Hughes rode a remarkable seven winners from eight races at "lucky track" Windsor racecourse on Monday.
Irishman Hughes, 39, won the first five races on Pivotal Movement (13-8), East Texas Red (5-2), Embankment (7-1), Magic Secret (4-1) and Links Drive Lady (5-2).
His winning run at the course, situated by the banks of the River Thames, was halted when he finished third on Ever Fortune (2-1) in the sixth race, but he took victory in the last two on Duke of Clarence (7-4) and Mama Quilla (15-8).
Hughes punched the air as he passed the winning post on Mama Quilla, before making a flying dismount on his return to the paddock.
"I feel over the moon," Hughes told the Racing Post (www.racingpost.com). "I always said I might do it one day at Windsor - my lucky track. Without Richard Hannon I wouldn't be doing any of it."
Three of Hughes's seven winners were for trainer and father-in-law Hannon.
Italian jockey Frankie Dettori memorably won all seven races at Ascot in 1996, costing bookmakers millions of pounds in payouts to gamblers.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)
