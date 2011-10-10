Richard Hughes on Canford Cliffs (R) beats Olivier Peslier on Goldikova to win The Queen Anne Stakes on the first day of the Royal Ascot race meeting in southern England June 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Leading jockey Richard Hughes was among two riders banned on the first day that new harsher whip rules came into effect in British horse racing Monday, At The Races television reported.

Hughes was banned for five days after he hit his mount Swift Blade six times in the final furlong of the 5:00 p.m. British time race at Salisbury in which he finished third.

Kieren Fox was hit with a 15-day ban after the same race. Fox won by a nose on Orthodox Lad but was punished for striking his mount on 11 occasions, including seven times in the last furlong.

Hughes and Fox will now lose their riding fees and percentage of prize money from the race.

The British Horse Racing Authority last month announced stricter penalties for jockeys who overuse the whip in races, including the loss of riding fees and prize money.

The new limits restrict jockeys to seven uses of the whip in flat racing and eight in jump racing, and only five times in the last furlong or after the last obstacle.

