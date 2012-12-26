LONDON Long Run signalled his well-being for another Cheltenham Gold Cup tilt after winning his second King George VI Chase at Kempton Park in thrilling fashion on Wednesday.

The 2011 King George and Gold Cup winner, ridden by amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen for trainer Nicky Henderson, just got the better of outsider Captain Chris to win by a neck on stamina-sapping ground following heavy rain.

The 15-8 favourite, second last year to now-retired Kauto Star, was headed by Captain Chris (16-1) at the final fence of the three-mile race but rallied in the final strides to edge home.

"He was so brave. That was racing at its best. It was an honour and a privilege to ride," Waley-Cohen told Channel Four television.

Long Run will attempt to regain his Cheltenham Gold Cup crown in March after finishing third this year.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)