LONDON The British Horse Racing Authority (BHA) will review tougher whip rules introduced last week which have caused controversy among jockeys.

Richard Hughes handed in his licence on Thursday in protest at receiving two bans in the space of four days, while Christophe Soumillon was livid at forfeiting his share of the winnings from a feature race at Ascot -- around 50,000 pounds -- on Saturday after striking his mount once more than the new rules allow.

Amid media reports that some jockeys were planning to disrupt the sport by going on strike, the BHA met the Professional Jockeys Association and leading riders, including Hughes, Frankie Dettori and Tony McCoy, at their headquarters in London on Monday.

Following the meeting, the BHA said in a statement that a review group would report back by the end of this week.

The current rules would continue to apply until any changes were made, the BHA said.

"The board has today reiterated its endorsement of the principles behind the review. The new rules, adopted by the authority, received widespread support from across the industry," the BHA said.

"Any change to regulations must be carefully considered and subject to due process. This means that appropriate evidence needs to be reviewed and there will need to be engagement with other relevant parties.

"The board has directed the review group to undertake this process and report back by no later than the end of the week."

Jockeys are now restricted to seven uses of the whip in a flat race and eight in a jumps race, with five uses in the last furlong or after the final obstacle. As well as suspension, jockeys are punished by losing their riding fee and a percentage of their prize money.

(Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Clare Fallon)