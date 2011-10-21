LONDON The British Horse Racing Authority (BHA) defused possible disruption to the sport by announcing on Friday revisions to recently toughened whip rules and rescinding penalties that had caused unrest among jockeys.

Leading jockey Richard Hughes immediately returned to racing, winning on his first mount back. He had previously given up riding in protest at receiving two whip bans in four days.

In addition French-based rider Christophe Soumillon will now receive his share of winnings from a big international feature race at Ascot last Saturday.

Soumillon struck his mount in the closing stages more than the then-rules permitted and was livid at having to forfeit his 50,000 pounds share of the prize money.

The changes announced on Friday included the removal of a five-hits whip limit in the last furlong (200 metres) of a race, or after the final obstacle, although the restriction to seven hits in all in a flat race and eight over jumps remains.

Jockeys had struggled to accept the tougher rules introduced on October 10, saying it was not always easy in the heat of battle to notice the furlong pole.

STRIKE REPORTS

Their unrest led to media reports that some planned to disrupt the sport by going on strike.

A BHA statement said riding fees would not now be included in the penalties for whip offences and riders would lose a percentage of winnings only if an offence was punished with a ban of seven days or more, instead of three days.

The revised rules came into force immediately for all meetings on Friday.

Professional Jockeys' Association chief executive Kevin Darley welcomed the changes but expressed serious concerns about the level of penalties for minor infringements.

"A jockey could still be in breach of the rules and face a heavy penalty for using the whip in the best interests of safety and horsemanship," he said.

"There are also concerns among jockeys about the way the rules may impact differently on flat and jump racing. Discussions among jockeys about the amendments will continue today and over the weekend."

Hughes, who protested by giving up his licence earlier this month, said he was happy to return to the saddle.

"It's great to be back," he told Racing UK TV. "When I heard the news this morning the first thing I had to do was jump in the van and lose some pounds (in weight).

"I'm happy with the change and applaud the BHA for realising the rule that was in place didn't work. You don't know if something works until you test it out and they realised very quickly it wasn't going the right way and they've changed it."

(Writing by Tim Collings/Dave Thompson, editing by Tony Jimenez)