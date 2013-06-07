Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Newmarket-based trainer Gerard Butler faces charges of administering banned anabolic steroids to nine of his racehorses in training, the British Horseracing Authority said on Friday.
The BHA detailed the charges in a statement on their website (www.britishhorseracing.com) with the date of a disciplinary hearing still to be confirmed
Butler said in April - after Godolphin trainer Mahmood Al Zarooni had his licence revoked for eight years for doping racehorses - that medication containing stanozolol had been given to several horses at his stables on veterinary advice.
He said then, in an interview with the Independent newspaper, that he had been "advised in good faith" by his vets and believed the product did not breach the rules.
Butler added that he had been told the medication, known as Sungate and used to treat injured joints, may have been prescribed to as many as 100 racehorses in Newmarket.
The BHA said samples taken from nine of his horses on February20 had tested positive for stanozolol.
The charges against Butler also included administering intra-articular injections to several horses despite not being a qualified or registered vet.
The BHA said a wider investigation into the use of Sungate remained ongoing and several trainers had been spoken to.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.