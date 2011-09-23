NEWMARKET, England The bumper prizemoney on offer at the British Champions Day meeting at Ascot racecourse next month will eventually dry up European challengers to the Breeders' Cup, leading trainer Henry Cecil said on Friday.

Champions Day is being sponsored for the first time this year by Qatari investment group QIPCO, and with 3 million in prizemoney up for grabs -- making it the richest day's racing in Britain -- Cecil believes European numbers at the prestigious American two-day meeting, which takes place in November, will decline in the future.

"We in England and Europe have the best racehorses in the world," the 68-year-old Cecil told reporters on Friday after giving Frankel, the world's highest rated thoroughbred racehorse, a preparatory spin on the gallops for the inaugural British Champions Mile on October 15.

"Champions Day is one of the best things that has ever come to racing here. Britain needs something like Champions Day.

"As time goes on we will get horses competing from abroad. British horses can still go for the Breeders Cup if they want to but the races we want are on dirt there, so why fly turf horses all the way over to America? To win at Ascot on Champions Day, value-wise, will be much more."

Ten-times champion trainer Cecil said Frankel, unbeaten in eight races including four Group One victories, was still improving.

The three-year-old colt put in an impressive piece of work with stablemates Bullet Train and Handheld and Cecil was satisfied his charge is on course for a big run at Ascot.

"We have given him a break since his last run and I have started on him a bit early, to bring him back. I'd rather be ahead of time to catch a train," he said.

"He's a very good horse and I would like to think the best is still to come. If everything goes right and everything goes to plan, I think you will see a better horse as time goes on."

Cecil has had many fine horses in his charge in a long training career but believes Frankel to be the best.

Frankel produced an astonishing performance to win the English 2,000 Guineas by six lengths in April before following up to win the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood in July, when he brushed aside the much-vaunted Canford Cliffs.

