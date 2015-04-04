LONDON Bob Champion, the rider who produced the most outlandish Grand National story of them all, believes Tom Scudamore will take the reins from Tony McCoy as Britain's next jump jockey hero.

Champion, who defeated cancer before leading Aldaniti, an injury-plagued horse, to an unforgettable victory in the 1981 National, knows opportunity knocks for the Northern Irishman's rivals now that the great jockey is preparing to quit racing.

McCoy's ride in next Saturday's famous Aintree steeplechase will be his record 20th and last appearance in the race as he attempts to pilot Shutthefrontdoor to victory.

If he triumphs for a second time it is almost certain to be his last ride in a matchless career that will see him crowned champion jockey for the 20th successive season later this month.

Champion said he would finally like to see Richard Johnson, the nearly man who has been runner-up to McCoy on 15 occasions in the race for the riders' title -- it could be 16 by the end of this season -- ascend to the throne.

"I'd love to see that because he's been so near so often," the 66-year-old told Reuters in an interview. "But actually I think the next champion will be Tom Scudamore who is a very good jockey just like his dad."

'Dad' is Peter Scudamore, the eight-times champion who was the McCoy of his day in the late 1980s and early 1990s while Tom's grandfather Michael also won the National aboard Oxo in 1959.

Champion believes Tom Scudamore, who is locked in a close race with Johnson to finish runner-up to McCoy this season, has not only inherited the talent of his father.

"It's not just ability. Peter was ultra competitive and Tom's just the same," said Champion who is in the middle of a five-venue mini tour of Grosvenor Casinos ahead of the National (here).

"Sam Twiston-Davies is another who really impresses me and he must have a pretty good chance too because he's riding for (champion trainer) Paul Nicholls.

"With no McCoy around there will be 200 winners going spare. Next season is the start of a new era and it could be great, really competitive and fascinating," added Champion.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)