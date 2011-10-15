Christophe Soumillon on Cirrus des Aigles celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Champion Stakes during the British Champions Day at Ascot racecourse in southern England October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

ASCOT, England British horse racing's controversial new whip rules cost visiting jockey Christophe Soumillon a five-day ban and a massive 50,000 pound fine on Saturday for striking his mount just one more time than allowed in the final furlong of the Group One Champion Stakes.

The sanctions prompted a furious reaction from the Belgian-born pilot, a top international jockey and a leading player in French racing over the last decade.

Soumillon told reporters: "For a little mistake they give me a five-day suspension and I'm fighting for the title in France, so it is important for my career and they take away all my prize money, around 50,000 pounds."

He went on: "Never can a fine like this have been handed out in sport. I never saw Zinedine Zidane get a fine like this, or Michael Schumacher in Formula One."

The rules, which came in to force on Monday, allow a horse to be hit only seven times in a Flat race, with up to five of the hits in the final furlong.

Leading English-based jockey Richard Hughes handed in his licence after being banned twice in the first few days, prompting a widespread debate and even talk of strike action.

Any action looks to have been averted for the moment pending a meeting on Monday between the board of the British Horseracing Authority and the Professional Jockeys' Association.

But Soumillon's punishment looks sure to fuel the debate.

The 30-year-old had landed the Champion Stakes on French-trained 12-1 chance Cirrus des Aigles who held off ex-Australian So You Think, the 7-4 favourite, by three quarters of a length.

Soumillon said: "I was just beside So You Think who everybody knows is a very tall horse. How can I see the furlong marker? There are publicity banners everywhere on the track, how can I see the marker?

"The marker is small yet for this small mistake I get a big ban. I don't understand and I think the English jockeys have to get together."

Soumillon also queried the timing of the introduction of the new rules, just ahead of the sport's richest day in Britain, and said the regulations should be the same worldwide.

"Today is a world championships," he said. "When you go to the Breeders' Cup, Hong Kong or Melbourne Cup the rules are all the same."

(Writing by Dave Thompson)