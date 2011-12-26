LONDON Kauto Star won a record fifth King George VI Chase at Kempton Park Monday after holding off big rival Long Run, the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, by 1-1/4 lengths.

Ridden by Ruby Walsh for trainer Paul Nicholls, Kauto Star outstripped the great Desert Orchid, four times a winner of the jump season's winter highlight, the last in 1990.

Always prominent, Kauto Star, the 3-1 second favourite, took up the running after halfway and bravely held off Long Run, the even-money favourite and last season's winner.

Kauto Star won the King George in consecutive years from 2006-2009 but only managed third last term.

Amid emotional scenes among a huge holiday crowd there to support their hero, trainer Nicholls told Channel 4 TV: "He's just awesome and I knew we had him in serious order.

"I don't know why he wasn't quite right last year. It was a massive plus having Ruby here today and it's just unbelievable. It's amazing. He's just the best.

"If he gets to Cheltenham in that form he'll be the one to beat."

Kauto Star will be 12 next week, a veteran in jumping terms, but another tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March looks certain with bookmakers quoting him as a 5-1 chance (from 10-1) to regain the crown he won in 2007 and 2009.

Long Run, despite his defeat, remains 5-2 favourite to retain his title for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Sam Waley-Cohen.

Monday's victory was worth 102,000 pounds to winning connections. Third place in the seven-strong field went to 8-1 chance Captain Chris.

(Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by Ken Ferris)