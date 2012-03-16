CHELTENHAM, England Champion jockey Tony McCoy landed his second Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday when winning aboard 8-1 chance Synchronised in a race robbed of much of its magic when dual winner Kauto Star was pulled up.

McCoy, who last won steeplechasing's Blue Riband 15 years ago on Mr Mulligan, stormed home two-and-a-quarter lengths clear of 50-1 outsider The Giant Bolster with last year's winner Long Run plugging on to take third place without ever looking dangerous. The 16-times champion jockey was overjoyed to win it for his retainers, owner J.P.McManus and trainer Jonjo O'Neill, who also rode Dawn Run to win a memorable Gold Cup back in 1986.

The trio had also combined two years ago to win the Grand National with Don't Push It. McCoy was full of praise for the winner, joking: "He (Synchronised) is like me -- not a looker but he has an amazing will to win." The race had been billed as a battle royal between Long Run and 2007 and 2009 winner Kauto Star, now a 12-year-old, but it did not materialise.

Ruby Walsh pulled up Kauto Star, who had been a doubt for the race up until earlier this week after a gallops fall, on the first circuit when the horse did not feel quite right.

"I said beforehand if he wasn''t happy at any stage then pull him up. He made the right decision," trainer Paul Nicholls told Reuters. Midnight Chase and Time for Rupert jostled for the early lead with Long Run and Kauto Star in a handy position. But Walsh was soon putting out alarm signals and the dream was over for Kauto, who has amassed career earnings of over two million pounds in his career which also includes five King George VI victories.

The field went much too fast for Synchronised at the start but McCoy, a master horseman who dominates his sport like no other jockey, rode patiently away and ensured he stayed in touch. The plan worked brilliantly as the out-and-out stayer was able to power his way up the stamina-sapping Cheltenham hill at the end. O'Neill praised McCoy's masterly tactics. He said: "The biggest problem was keeping him the race for the first mile. He got him into a great rhythm."

Asked how this compared with his unforgettable win on Dawn Run, O'Neill said "This is a big team effort. Everyone is involved. That was magic. This is what jump racing is all about." McCoy's thirst for winners is undiminished. At Plumpton races on a wet Wednesday he is just as determined as he is on racing's ultimate stage, the Cheltenham Festival. But on Friday there was no denying how sweet this victory tasted. "It has been a long while since I won the Gold Cup," he said. "Time has moved on and you want to win more and more."

