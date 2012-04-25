Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
WELLINGTON All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua will re-unite with his former Super Rugby coach Pat Lam at English Premiership strugglers Bristol for the 2017-18 season, the club said.
LONDON International banking group Investec has agreed a 10-year extension of its sponsorship of Britain's Epsom Derby festival, the company and race course owners said on Tuesday.
The agreement will help to make the Derby the richest race in Britain, with a prize fund of 1.3 million pounds this year.
"The Derby Festival is Investec's grandest single spectacle in sponsorship," said Raymond van Niekerk, the bank's global head of marketing.
"The event has a magnificent profile in the social arena as well as in the racing and sports industry."
Investec was four years into an initial five-year agreement to sponsor the festival, to be held on June 1 and 2 this year. The Derby, a highlight of the British flat racing season, will be run on the second day.
The bank, which operates in Britain, South Africa and Australia, sponsors English test cricket, soccer club Tottenham Hotspur in cup competitions and Tri-Nations rugby union in the southern hemisphere.
($1 = 0.6192 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by William Hardy)
Hull City are keen to build on their improved performances in recent weeks as they continue to fight for Premier League survival, left back Andy Robertson has said.
BOURNEMOUTH, England, Feb 13 Sergio Aguero roared back into action for Manchester City, forcing a Tyrone Mings own goal and helping them move eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 2-0 win at struggling Bournemouth on Monday.