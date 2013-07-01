Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
LONDON Three-times champion jockey Frankie Dettori has been appointed the retained rider for Qatari racehorse owner Sheikh Joaan Al-Thani.
"I'm thrilled to have taken a job for an outstanding new owner and I'm looking forward to the association," said the British-based Italian jockey.
Last October, Dettori ended an 18-year stint as the retained jockey for the Godolphin stable of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
"I went over to Chantilly and had a nice meeting with Sheikh Joann. We've started an agreement and I'm looking forward to this new venture for me," he told the At The Races television channel.
"I rode a couple of horses for him at Royal Ascot and he was very interested to have my service. I had a long talk with him and he seems a very ambitious owner," added Dettori.
"He's got plenty of horses and he's got plans to expand, so it's a good opportunity for me to get back in the big league."
One of the biggest names in the sport, Dettori ended a six-month ban for doping in May and returned initially as a freelance.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.