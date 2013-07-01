Jockey Frankie Dettori on Beatrice Aurorepre finishes the Princess Elizabeth Stakes during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Three-times champion jockey Frankie Dettori has been appointed the retained rider for Qatari racehorse owner Sheikh Joaan Al-Thani.

"I'm thrilled to have taken a job for an outstanding new owner and I'm looking forward to the association," said the British-based Italian jockey.

Last October, Dettori ended an 18-year stint as the retained jockey for the Godolphin stable of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"I went over to Chantilly and had a nice meeting with Sheikh Joann. We've started an agreement and I'm looking forward to this new venture for me," he told the At The Races television channel.

"I rode a couple of horses for him at Royal Ascot and he was very interested to have my service. I had a long talk with him and he seems a very ambitious owner," added Dettori.

"He's got plenty of horses and he's got plans to expand, so it's a good opportunity for me to get back in the big league."

One of the biggest names in the sport, Dettori ended a six-month ban for doping in May and returned initially as a freelance.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)