Frankie Dettori claimed his 3,000th winner on Friday, becoming the sixth jockey to reach the landmark in British Flat racing.

The 45-year-old Italian achieved the milestone on the John Gosden-trained Predilection, his second victory of the day at his local track Newmarket.

"It's special. I'm very emotional because my family are here as well," triple champion Dettori told reporters. "I'm very pleased for it to have happened at Newmarket because this is where I landed 30 years ago.

"It's not a big meeting, it's not a Royal Ascot, it's a mundane Friday night with 20,000 people. I'm relieved and very humble."

Dettori joins Gordon Richards, Pat Eddery, Lester Piggott, Willie Carson and Doug Smith on reaching 3,000 Flat race winners.

