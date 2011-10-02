PARIS Frankie Dettori landed his 500th Group winner on Sunday in breathtaking style, coming from last to first to win the Grand Criterium in Paris on Dabirsim.

The applause at the sun-baked Longchamp track was deafening as Dettori came into the unsaddling enclosure afterwards. He did not disappoint the crowd who let out a huge cheer as he leapt from Dabirsim with one of his trademark flying dismounts.

"My God," said the Italian, grinning from ear to ear after the victory gained in truly flamboyant style. "It has been a great career. I haven't finished yet but 500 is a huge number.

"Winning on a stage like this on Arc de Triomphe day in a Group One...I am delighted."

Dettori has over the years cemented his position as the face of British racing. He hit the headlines when going through the card at Ascot races. His was always the face that made the front pages and he has transcended racing to become a household name.

His greatest triumphs have been with the all-conquering Godolphin stable from Dubai but he reached his landmark on Sunday for trainer Christophe Ferland who confessed after Dettori's thrilling ride: "He certainly was playing with my nerves there."

Dettori had effusive praise for Dabirsim.

"Forget my 500. The horse is a complete superstar and picked up like a champion. I was thrilled to be on him. I had faith in his ability and I didn't panic," he said. "I think my owners were very worried but I wasn't."

Dettori barely had a chance to draw breath afterwards. His next challenge was riding dual Oaks winner Snow Fairy, his 24th ride in the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe.

