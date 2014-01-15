LONDON The most eagerly anticipated new arrival for years in the horse racing world duly took place on Saturday when Frankel, arguably the world's greatest racehorse, fathered his first foal.

"Proud mum, Chrysanthemum delivered the newborn nag at 08.30pm on 11th January 2014, with her thrilled owners agreeing that he has his father's looks," a statement from Great British Racing said on Wednesday of the happy day at the Coolmore Stud in Ireland.

Frankel, who was unbeaten in his 14-race career before being retired to stud in 2012 and is valued at 125 million pounds, had the owners of 130 mares and fillies queuing up although at 125,000 pounds ($205,800)his "services" did not come cheap.

Should the Coolmore stable, the new foal's owners, decide to sell Frankel's first offspring they would make a healthy profit with a record figure of 6 million pounds already being suggested for the colt, who will not race for two years.

Conceived on Valentines Day, the new arrival's genes will be second to none with Chrysanthemum, a dual Group winner, the daughter of champion sire Danehill Dancer.

Thoroughbred Frankel earned over 4 million pounds in prize money and his six-length victory at the Classic 2000 Guineas in 2011 was the largest winning margin since 1947.

