Trainer Mahmood Al Zarooni leaves after a Disciplinary Panel Hearing at the British Horse Racing Authority in London April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Godolphin trainer Mahmood Al Zarooni has appealed against an eight-year ban for doping horses with anabolic steroids, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said on Tuesday.

Al Zarooni was banned last month after 11 horses in his care at his Newmarket stables tested positive and he admitted administering prohibited substances to four others.

The BHA accused the employee of Dubai ruler and Godolphin owner Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum of a "deliberate flouting" of the rules and "widespread systematic misuse of illegal substances".

No date has yet been set for the appeal hearing.

(Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by John Mehaffey)