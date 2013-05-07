London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Godolphin trainer Mahmood Al Zarooni has appealed against an eight-year ban for doping horses with anabolic steroids, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said on Tuesday.
Al Zarooni was banned last month after 11 horses in his care at his Newmarket stables tested positive and he admitted administering prohibited substances to four others.
The BHA accused the employee of Dubai ruler and Godolphin owner Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum of a "deliberate flouting" of the rules and "widespread systematic misuse of illegal substances".
No date has yet been set for the appeal hearing.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.