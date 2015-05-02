LONDON Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien recorded a record-equalling seventh triumph in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket when he saddled the Ryan Moore-ridden Gleneagles to victory in the first British Classic of the season on Saturday.

O'Brien, master of the huge Coolmore racing operation at Ballydoyle, improved his extraordinary record in the race as Moore, who has a claim on being the world's best jockey, piloted the 4-1 favourite to an emphatic two and a quarter length victory over a mile.

The trainer's seventh victory equalled the all-time record of John Scott that had stood for 153 years.

Moore, who beat the Andre Fabre-trained Territories into second place and Ivawood into third, was able to celebrate his first win in the race and his fifth Classic victory in all.

Of O'Brien, who was saddling his 22nd Classic winner in all, Moore enthused to reporters: "Aidan's record speaks for itself. He's achieved everything you can".

(Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Tony Jimenez)