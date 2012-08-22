The 2011 juvenile champion Hansen has been ruled out of consideration for the $1 million (633 thousand pounds) Travers Stakes due to a tendon injury and will probably be retired, co-owner Kendall Hansen said Wednesday.

"This is the day I have always dreaded," Hansen told The Blood-Horse. "Hansen has a tendon injury and will likely not race again... I am in shock, and with tears and heartbroken."

The grey son of Tapit was undefeated as a two-year-old, scoring his biggest victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs where he beat favourite Union Rags by a head.

Trainer Mike Maker ruled Hansen out of Saturday's Grade I Travers at New York's Saratoga Race Course.

"He had some inflammation in his left front leg this morning and is not running," he said.

Hansen has two Grade III victories is six starts this year.

(Reporting By Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Alison Wildey)