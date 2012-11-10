Richard Hughes was crowned the English champion jockey for the first time on Saturday after finishing the flat season with 172 winners.

The 39-year-old Irishman, who beat off competition from Silvestre de Sousa (131), celebrated at a meeting in Doncaster to cap a remarkable year.

He rode seven winners from eight races on one day at Windsor last month.

Hughes gave up his licence this time last year in protest at British horse racing's tougher whip rules before a compromise was reached.

