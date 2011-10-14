Canford Cliffs, ridden by jockey Richard Hughes, is seen after winning the St James's Palace Stakes on the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Leading jockey Richard Hughes has given up his licence in protest at British horse racing's new tougher whip rules after being banned on Thursday for the second time in a week.

The 38-year-old Irishman, stable jockey to champion trainer Richard Hannon for whom he has ridden a stream of big-race winners, was hit with a five-day ban on Monday, the first day the rules came into effect.

He fell foul of the regulations again when riding More Than Words in a race at Kempton on Thursday. This time he was banned for a further 10 days because it was his second such offence.

"I've handed my licence in until further notice," he told the Racing UK TV channel.

"They're taking the art of race riding away from me, it's like telling (Barcelona footballer Lionel) Messi not to use his left foot anymore.

"I will only consider starting again if there is a review of the rules. I'd rather sweep roads than do half a job. I've notified Richard (Hannon)."

Unless Hughes makes an about-turn, he will miss the eagerly anticipated Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, the richest day's racing in Britain, and the Breeders' Cup meeting in the United States next month.

The British Horse Racing Authority last month announced stricter penalties for jockeys who overuse the whip including the loss of riding fees and prize money, a move that appears to have fostered a growing resentment amongst both flat and jumps jockeys.

FIVE TIMES

Jockeys are now restricted to seven uses of the whip in a flat race and eight in a jumps race, and only five times in the last furlong or after the final obstacle.

"I've been trying to obey the rules this week and when the rules came in we all thought seven was a fair number but then they set a trap saying you could only hit them five in the last furlong," added Hughes, a stylish rider who has enjoyed a host of Group One wins in recent years, including five in 2010 and 2011 on the now retired Canford Cliffs.

"I can't ride horses knowing that I'm not doing myself and the owners who pay 100 pounds a time justice."

The BHA said earlier on Thursday that it would reconvene the Review Group working party after concerns raised by the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA).

"We were greatly encouraged by the immediate, predominantly positive response from jockeys, trainers and other stakeholders, following publication of our Review of the use of the whip in horseracing, on 27 September," BHA chairman Paul Roy said in a statement.

Hughes has been the highest profile rider to be punished so far but others have been hit.

Kieren Fox was banned for 15 days on Monday after riding the winner in the same race at Salisbury in which Hughes picked up his first ban.

Champion jumps jockey Tony McCoy believes the new rules need to be tweaked.

"We are aware that the rules had to be changed and I support them but there has to be a little room for a bit of tinkering because they're not perfect yet," he said on Tuesday.

"There are certain things that a lot of lads are not happy with."