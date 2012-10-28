TOKYO Eishin Flash stormed to victory in Japan's Emperor's Cup on Sunday to end a winless streak of more than two years for the five-year-old.

Italian Mirco Demuro steered Eishin Flash past favourite Fenomeno to win by half and length in a nail-biting finish and secure a first win since the 2010 Japan Derby.

Watched by Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, making a rare appearance at the races, Eishin Flash clocked one minute 57.3 seconds over the 2,000-metre Tokyo Racecourse.

Second favourite Rulership finished third, just behind Fenomeno.

It was also a first Emperor's Cup victory for trainer Hideaki Fujiwara, whose horse has won just five of 20 starts.

"It was my first time to ride Eishin Flash, my first time Tenno-sho (Emperor's Cup)," said Demuro after springing from his mount and kneeling before Japan's Imperial couple.

"Everything was new today. (The horse) was so relaxed today," added the Italian, who pulled off an upset victory with Japanese horse Victoire Pisa at the 2011 Dubai World Cup.

"It's a very special day because the emperor is here. I was thinking of doing something special."

Fujiwara said Eishin Flash's next start would be at the Japan Cup, the country's richest race on the November 25.

"It's just a dream come true to win this race before the emperor himself," Fujiwara said. "It's been so long since the Derby win."

