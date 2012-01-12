LONDON An amateur jockey who rode his first winner for 12 years on New Year's Eve was handed a 52-day ban by the British Horse Racing Authority on Thursday after an inquiry found he broke strict whip rules by hitting the successful horse 23 times.

Robert Cooper ended a long drought by riding Elton Fox to victory in a hurdle race at Uttoxeter racecourse on December 31, but was hauled in front of the stewards who referred the matter to the BHA.

"The Panel noted that Robert Cooper had hit Elton Fox a total of 23 times, which included 14 after the last hurdle of which 12 hits were without time to respond," the BHA said in a statement.

Jockeys are restricted to eight hits in total in jumps races.

"It's not nice to get a ban like that and I didn't think I was that hard on him," Cooper told At The Races television.

"I didn't think I deserved that much, but that's racing. Rules are rules and you can't break them."

Cooper's ban does not start until January 22 and he at least had some good news on Thursday when he partnered 7-2 chance Mortimers Cross to victory at Fontwell racecourse.

