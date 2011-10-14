LONDON The threat of a jockeys' strike in Britain receded on Friday after the Professional Jockeys' Association (PJA) joined the governing body in appealing to riders not to disrupt the sport ahead of fresh talks on Monday over new whip rules.

The PJA released a statement on Friday saying they welcomed the British Horseracing Authroity's (BHA) invitation to attend a board meeting to discuss the issue after media reports said some jockeys were planning to boycott racing in England on Monday.

"We are pleased that the BHA board will meet the representatives of jockeys so that together we can resolve the current issues concerning the whip rules," PJA chief executive Kevin Darley said in a statement.

"It is imperative for the sport that these matters are settled as soon as possible."

The PJA statement came on the back of an earlier BHA appeal for jockey's not to disrupt Monday's race meetings at Plumpton, Pontefract and Windsor.

BHA spokesman Paul Struthers said: "We will not be suspending the current rules pending these discussions, but we do commit to resolving this matter as quickly as possible while ensuring that due process is followed.

"In light of the positive dialogue taking place between the BHA and the PJA we urge everyone involved in racing to engage with this process and to work with us to take the sport forward with no disruption to the racing programme."

SHARP FOCUS

The issue has come into sharp focus since top rider Richard Hughes handed in his licence after being banned for the second time in four days under horse racing's harsher new whip rules.

Earlier on Friday, leading trainer Richard Hannon, had backed Hughes, his stable jockey who is also his son-in-law.

Hannon said: "It is absolutely ridiculous and we will be the laughing stock of America when we get to the Breeders' Cup and tell them that we could not bring our jockey because, though he weighs little more than 8 stone (50.8 kilos), he was suspended for striking half a ton of horseflesh six times with a padded foam whip.

"Richard Hughes does not abuse horses and he never has done."

Under the new rules, jockeys are restricted to using the whip seven times in a flat race and eight in a jump race, and only five times in the last furlong or after the final obstacle.

Hughes told Sky Sports on Friday: "If the rules stay the way they are, I feel I can't ride in the way we are asked to do."

The row had threatened to cloud Saturday's new showpiece Champions Day at Ascot where six of the top nine horses in the world are running, including the world's top-rated horse Frankel.

(Writing by Mike Collett, Dave Thompson and Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)