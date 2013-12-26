LONDON Trainer Paul Nicholls landed the prestigious King George VI Chase for the eighth time at Kempton Park on Thursday with Silviniaco Conti holding off favourite Cue Card.

The winner has now been installed as joint favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, a race in which he fell last season.

"I've never ridden a Gold Cup winner but I hope he is (one). It's unbelievable to win a King George," triumphant jockey Noel Fehily told the Racing Post.

Nicholls saddled See More Business to triumphs in 1997 and 1999 but is best known for the exploits of Kauto Star who won the race five times, including four straight successes between 2006 and 2009.

