Outsider Encke foiled hot favourite Camelot's bid to become the first horse to win the English Triple Crown since 1970 when the 25-1 shot, ridden by Frenchman Mickael Barzalona for the Godolphin stable, won the St Leger on Saturday.

Camelot, trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by son Joseph, won the 2,000 Guineas and Derby but could only finish second in the Leger at Doncaster, the longest of the English Classic races.

Encke, trained by Mohammed Al Zarooni, kicked clear one furlong from home in the one mile six furlongs contest and held on as Camelot, the 2-5 favourite, could not reel in the leader.

The last horse to win the Triple Crown (2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger) was the Vincent O'Brien-trained Nijinsky in 1970.

