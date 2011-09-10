LONDON Trainer John Gosden landed a notable Classic double when he won the English St Leger and then a share of the Irish St Leger within the space of an hour on Saturday.

Gosden, based in Newmarket, the headquarters of English flat racing, and jockey William Buick combined to win the English Leger for the second year running when Masked Marvel outstayed his rivals to win by three lengths at Doncaster racecourse.

In Ireland 40 minutes later, 5-1 chance Duncan, ridden by Eddie Ahern, dead-heated with Jukebox Jury (4-1), the mount of Johnny Murtagh, for a share of the Irish Leger at the Curragh.

At Doncaster, 15-2 chance Masked Marvel kicked away with two furlongs remaining of the one-mile, six-furlong stamina test, having sat off a strong early pace.

Brown Panther (15-2), owned by Manchester United striker Michael Owen, stayed on to finish second ahead of 2-1 favourite Sea Moon.

"He's got a high cruising speed, I told William to settle where he was happy and not attack too soon," Gosden told the Racing Post website.

"He's a proper horse who has worked quite beautifully, and I would have been shocked if he wasn't in the first three."

Gosden and Buick won the English Leger with Arctic Cosmos last year. Gosden also saddled Shantou to victory in 1996 and Lucarno in 2007.

At the Curragh, a disappointing run from hot favourite Fame and Glory allowed Duncan and Jukebox Jury to fight out a thrilling duel to the line, with a photo finish unable to separate the pair.

