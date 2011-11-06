Jockey Tony McCoy (R) talks to racehorse trainer Jonjo O'Neill during The Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 18, 2010. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

LONDON Britain's champion jump jockey Tony McCoy was banned for five days on Sunday after breaching the new whip rules for the first time since their introduction just under a month ago.

McCoy used his whip once more than the allotted eight times on a horse that finished second in a handicap hurdle at Ffos Las in Wales.

He told At The Races TV: "I gave him a flick after the third-last and obviously I forgot about it, but it was literally a flick and that counts as a smack now."

Jockeys have been unhappy since the new rules came into force, arguing that the penalties are too harsh and that each case should be judged on its merits.

Top Irish rider Ruby Walsh, given a five-day ban at Aintree last month, had his appeal dismissed on Thursday.

Both McCoy and Walsh face 10-day suspensions for their next offence and Irish-based Walsh has been discussing with leading English trainer Paul Nicholls his riding commitments in Britain.

